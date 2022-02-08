Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. Pharming Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pharming Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
