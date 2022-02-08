Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. Pharming Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pharming Group.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

PHAR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.