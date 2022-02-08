$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.64. 909,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,730. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.15. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

