Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.97 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.650 EPS.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.57. 85,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $198,855.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,857 shares of company stock worth $7,373,328. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

