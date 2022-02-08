Zacks: Analysts Expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will post sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,524,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,661,000 after acquiring an additional 897,824 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,988,000 after acquiring an additional 136,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSCO traded up $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,783. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

