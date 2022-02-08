$2.96 EPS Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post earnings per share of $2.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $2.93. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $12.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $13.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,573,011. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,723,982,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,177. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

