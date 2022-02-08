$42.37 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report $42.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.00 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $43.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $172.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.10 million to $179.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $186.63 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $193.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

MBWM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $38.98. 25,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,360. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $610.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.99. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

