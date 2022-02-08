$88.20 Million in Sales Expected for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) will report sales of $88.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.00 million and the highest is $88.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full-year sales of $350.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.29 million to $351.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $368.73 million, with estimates ranging from $366.60 million to $370.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consensus Cloud Solutions.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCSI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

CCSI traded up 5.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching 61.79. 93,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,307. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 57.89.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

