$88.20 Million in Sales Expected for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) will report sales of $88.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.00 million and the highest is $88.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full-year sales of $350.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.29 million to $351.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $368.73 million, with estimates ranging from $366.60 million to $370.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consensus Cloud Solutions.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CCSI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile
Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.