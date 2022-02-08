Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives $142.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:EADSF traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.36. 2,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.62. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

