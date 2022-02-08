$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 60,386 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,053 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 61,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,472. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

