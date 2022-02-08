Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.700-$26.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 billion-$66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.30 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $410.68.

LMT stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.04. 1,310,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,365. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

