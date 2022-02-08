NEXT (NEXT) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $633,227.34 and approximately $2,744.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00302216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015613 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001084 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000603 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.