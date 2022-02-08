Beyond Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $14.09 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.61 or 0.07047889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,023.44 or 0.99971588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00051929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00054874 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.