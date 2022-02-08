Zacks Investment Research Lowers Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) to Sell

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BGRY. Bank of America assumed coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:BGRY traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,368. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42. Berkshire Grey has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.45.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGRY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 1,391.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

