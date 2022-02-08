Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) to Hold

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 278,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,798. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $902.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 709.3% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 84,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 74,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 280,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

