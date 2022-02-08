NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.960-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.23 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.80.

NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 398,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,532. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,870.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CEO David William Sides purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

