Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.52.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $7.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.77. 1,613,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,510. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.41.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

