Vanilla Network Market Capitalization Hits $2.96 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for $4.55 or 0.00010298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $17,283.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00048853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.77 or 0.07037614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,171.67 or 0.99899019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00054821 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,224 coins and its circulating supply is 649,609 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

