Ryo Currency Price Reaches $0.0557 on Top Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $9,965.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,216.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.82 or 0.07046761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00301816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.05 or 0.00757749 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00071473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00400898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.85 or 0.00228082 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

