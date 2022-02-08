$0.08 EPS Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. Zynga reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZNGA. Truist Financial downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 169.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 449,696 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after acquiring an additional 164,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,084,000 after acquiring an additional 635,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. 29,541,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,430,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.56 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

