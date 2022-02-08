Kleros (PNK) Price Up 9.3% This Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $63.43 million and $2.05 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.86 or 0.00478334 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

