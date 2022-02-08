TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.13.
NYSE TEL traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $145.78. 1,033,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,725. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.57. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $123.31 and a 52-week high of $166.44.
In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
