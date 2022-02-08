TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.13.

NYSE TEL traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $145.78. 1,033,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,725. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.57. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $123.31 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

