Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.12). Natera posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($4.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Natera.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.82.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $2,833,514.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,960 shares of company stock worth $9,978,360. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 46.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 34.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $70.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,523. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.14. Natera has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.40.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

