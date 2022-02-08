Covesting (COV) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.17 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Covesting has a total market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $236,149.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Covesting coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00041455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00105750 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,896,195 coins and its circulating supply is 16,916,195 coins. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

