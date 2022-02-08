$2.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to announce $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.35. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on HLI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,349,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,900. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.59. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

