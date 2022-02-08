Carbon (CRBN) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0761 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $159,550.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00048834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.91 or 0.07030564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,169.13 or 0.99724864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00052039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00054537 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,802,278 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

