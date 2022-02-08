Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $11.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

STZ stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,811. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of -797.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

