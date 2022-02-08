Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Primerica has increased its dividend by 88.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primerica to earn $13.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $153.03. 13,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica has a twelve month low of $139.78 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.38.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primerica stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

