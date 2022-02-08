Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.590-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.69 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 145,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,072. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut Amphenol from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.78.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

