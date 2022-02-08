Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading Up 25%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK)’s share price shot up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 189,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 200,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$23.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.67, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.
Angkor Resources Company Profile (CVE:ANK)
