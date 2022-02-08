Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading Up 25%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK)’s share price shot up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 189,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 200,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$23.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.67, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Angkor Resources Company Profile (CVE:ANK)

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

