yTSLA Finance Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be purchased for $8.07 or 0.00018300 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded 0% higher against the dollar. yTSLA Finance has a market capitalization of $535,802.11 and approximately $31,516.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.44 or 0.07042740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,987.90 or 0.99790940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00054436 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006254 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

