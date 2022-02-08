-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.62). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. 44,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,411,354 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 840,214 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $5,633,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,120,000 after buying an additional 638,400 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after buying an additional 533,062 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

