Analysts Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Welltower reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Welltower.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.
Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.02. 104,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,585. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66. Welltower has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
About Welltower
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.