Analysts Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Welltower reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.02. 104,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,585. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66. Welltower has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.