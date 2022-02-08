Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Energizer stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $34.77. 43,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,962. Energizer has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Energizer by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energizer by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

