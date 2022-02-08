Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Energizer stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $34.77. 43,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,962. Energizer has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.12.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Energizer by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energizer by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energizer (ENR)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.