Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.870-$1.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 91,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.