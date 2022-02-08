Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($132.18) to €120.00 ($137.93) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($125.29) to €113.00 ($129.89) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

AKZOY traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.67. 150,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

