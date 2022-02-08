Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Shares of ANGN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,661. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 3,474.84% and a negative return on equity of 233.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay Venkatesan bought 27,883 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,101.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 38,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $137,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,816 shares of company stock worth $386,993 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 46.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 266.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angion Biomedica (ANGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.