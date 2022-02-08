Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KMT stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.07. 97,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kennametal by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 36,551 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

