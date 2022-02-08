Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.310-$7.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $177.61. 49,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,437. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.29.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

