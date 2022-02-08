Alchemix Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Alchemix has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $190.75 million and $8.18 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for about $172.70 or 0.00397766 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00041737 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00106511 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,300,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,535 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

