Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.000-$29.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $25.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.08 billion-$23.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.56 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.23.

Shares of WHR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.34. 27,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $183.75 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

