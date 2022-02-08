BTU Protocol (BTU) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,008.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC on exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.79 million and $7,008.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

