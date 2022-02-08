$0.56 EPS Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.60. S&T Bancorp posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $115,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

