ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 94,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.10. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at $165,236,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,271 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 383.2% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,197,778 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 949,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 135.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,666 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 819,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ADT by 50.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,108,331 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $22,749,000 after purchasing an additional 705,408 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

