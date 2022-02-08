Analysts Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Target Price at $487.88

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $510.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of TECH stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $412.99. 22,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,923. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $338.79 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $439.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 95.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.