JUST Price Up 31.1% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $405.99 million and $117.17 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUST has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00049246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.19 or 0.07059873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00052361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,195.53 or 0.99489626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006271 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

