Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SelectQuote Call Options (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 18,061 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,008% compared to the average daily volume of 1,630 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLQT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 57.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SelectQuote stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. 967,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The company has a market cap of $526.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. SelectQuote’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.