Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT)’s share price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.43. 119,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,071,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Mandiant alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29.

In other news, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDT. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,733,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.