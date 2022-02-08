Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.71

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 30681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,375 shares of company stock worth $59,198 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

