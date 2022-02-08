Analysts Expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will announce $17.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.50 million and the lowest is $7.73 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $18.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.69 million to $27.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $144.19 million, with estimates ranging from $109.98 million to $178.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HYZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NASDAQ:HYZN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.01. 53,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,452. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hyzon Motors by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

