Sentinel Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.40 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $54.40 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,534,933,943 coins and its circulating supply is 6,638,891,720 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

